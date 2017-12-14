KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Dec. 14, 2017

Thursday, December 14, 2017

Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“One Mint Julep” — Ray Charles

Genius + Soul = Jazz, 1961

7:30am — This Day In Music History

On this day in 1962, Bill Wyman played with the Rolling Stones for the first time.

“Monkey Man” — The Rolling Stones

Let It Bleed, 1969

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“Love Stinks” — J. Geils Band

Love Stinks, 1980



9:30am — Local Music Pick with Amy Miller

“Savanna”— Desert Youth (Dallas)

We Made A Mess of Things, 2017

