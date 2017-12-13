KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Dec. 13, 2017

Wednesday, December 13, 2017

Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“Lost On The River” — Rhiannon Giddens

Lost On The River: The New Basement Tapes, 2015

7:30am — This Day In Music History

On this day in 1987, Red Hot Chili Peppers played at Arcadia Theater.

“Hump de Bump” — Red Hot Chili Peppers

Stadium Arcadium, 2006

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“New Morning” — Bob Dylan

New Morning, 1970

9:30am — Wednesday Mornings Live with Dave Emmert

“Cult of Personality” — Living Colour

Live From CBGB, 1989

