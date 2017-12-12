KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Dec. 12, 2017

Tuesday, December 12, 2017
Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:
6am — KXT Wake-Up Call
“It’s Bad You Know” — R.L. Burnside
Come On In, 1998
7:30am — This Day In Music History
On this day in 1970, The Doors played their final concert with Jim Morrison in New Orleans.
“Moonlight Drive” — The Doors
The Doors, 1967
8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault
“Welcome To The Pleasure” — Frankie Goes To Hollywood
Relax, 1984
Full Playlist
Check out this morning’s full playlist here.
Learn more about KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer.
Got a question about something you heard on KXT? Send us a message on Facebook or Twitter, or send us a message.