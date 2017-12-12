KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Dec. 12, 2017

Tuesday, December 12, 2017

Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“It’s Bad You Know” — R.L. Burnside

Come On In, 1998

7:30am — This Day In Music History

On this day in 1970, The Doors played their final concert with Jim Morrison in New Orleans.

“Moonlight Drive” — The Doors

The Doors, 1967

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“Welcome To The Pleasure” — Frankie Goes To Hollywood

Relax, 1984

