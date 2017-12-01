KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Dec. 1, 2017

December 1, 2017

Friday, December 1, 2017
Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:

 

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll” — Joan Jett & The Blackhearts
I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll, 1982

7:30am — This Day In Music History

Happy birthday to John Densmore of The Doors who was born on this day in 1944.

“Peace Frog/Blue Sunday” — The Doors
Morrison Hotel, 1970

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“Estimated Prophet” — Grateful Dead
Terrapin Station, 1977

9:30am — Art&Seek Picks with Hady Mawajdeh

The Peterson Brothers Live
Friday, December 1
Sundown at Granada in Dallas

 

Mountain Song Album Release with Blake Vaughn and Field Division
Saturday, December 2
Dan’s Silverleaf in Denton

 

Metalachi: The World’s First and Only Heavy Metal Mariachi Band
Sunday, December 3
Trees in Dallas

 

Full Playlist

Check out this morning’s full playlist here.

Learn more about KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer.

Got a question about something you heard on KXT? Send us a message on Facebook or Twitter, or send us a message.