KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Dec. 1, 2017

Friday, December 1, 2017

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll” — Joan Jett & The Blackhearts

I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll, 1982

7:30am — This Day In Music History

Happy birthday to John Densmore of The Doors who was born on this day in 1944.

“Peace Frog/Blue Sunday” — The Doors

Morrison Hotel, 1970

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“Estimated Prophet” — Grateful Dead

Terrapin Station, 1977

9:30am — Art&Seek Picks with Hady Mawajdeh

The Peterson Brothers Live

Friday, December 1

Sundown at Granada in Dallas

Mountain Song Album Release with Blake Vaughn and Field Division

Saturday, December 2

Dan’s Silverleaf in Denton

Metalachi: The World’s First and Only Heavy Metal Mariachi Band

Sunday, December 3

Trees in Dallas

