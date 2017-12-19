Say what you will about 2017, but one thing’s for sure — there was no shortage of great music.

Before we look ahead to new music in 2018, we asked our staff to share a few of their favorite albums of the year from national artists. Check our our picks below, and tune in on Friday, December 29 at 7pm for our KXT Best of 2017 show!

Amy Miller

Spoon

Hot Thoughts

Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings

Soul of a Woman

Becca Silvas

Bleachers

Gone Now

Overcoats

Young

Jamila Woods

HEAVN

Brad Dolbeer

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

The Nashville Sound

Beck

Colors

U2

Songs Of Experience

The National

Sleep Well Beast

Dave Emmert

Cherry Glazierr

Apokalipstick

White Reaper

The World’s Best American Band

Beck

Colors

Eric Bright

The New Pornographers

Whiteout Conditions

The War on Drugs

A Deeper Understanding

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

The Nashville Sound

Gini Mascorro

Kevin Morby

City Music

JD McPherson

Undivided Heart & Soul

Jessica Lea Mayfield

Sorry Is Gone

Hady Mawajdeh

Vic Mensa

The Autobiography

SZA

Ctrl

Jackie Boyer

George Ezra

Don’t Matter Now

Nikki Lane

Jackpot

Anderson East

Encore

Maggie Rogers

Now That the Light Is Fading

Lauren Menking

Ibeyi

Ash

The War on Drugs

A Deeper Understanding

Pattrick Griffith

Vince Staples

Big Fish Theory

The War on Drugs

A Deeper Understanding

Sarah Jane Semrad

Beck

Colors

BICEP

BICEP

The xx

I See You

Tanya “Mo” Barrow

Childish Gambino

Awaken My Love

Zach Mayo

Queens of the Sto ne Age

Villains

Mark Lanegan Band

Gargoyle

Jeff Tweedy

Together at Last

Let us know what was your favorite this year by tweeting us at @kxtradio or post to our Facebook page. And don’t forget to check out the local winners of our KXT Listeners’ Favorite of 2017!