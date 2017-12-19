Say what you will about 2017, but one thing’s for sure — there was no shortage of great music.
Before we look ahead to new music in 2018, we asked our staff to share a few of their favorite albums of the year from national artists. Check our our picks below, and tune in on Friday, December 29 at 7pm for our KXT Best of 2017 show!
Amy Miller
St. Vincent
Masseduction
Spoon
Hot Thoughts
Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings
Soul of a Woman
Becca Silvas
Bleachers
Gone Now
Overcoats
Young
Jamila Woods
HEAVN
Brad Dolbeer
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
The Nashville Sound
Beck
Colors
U2
Songs Of Experience
St. Vincent
Masseduction
The National
Sleep Well Beast
Dave Emmert
Cherry Glazierr
Apokalipstick
White Reaper
The World’s Best American Band
Beck
Colors
Eric Bright
The New Pornographers
Whiteout Conditions
The War on Drugs
A Deeper Understanding
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
The Nashville Sound
Gini Mascorro
St. Vincent
Masseduction
Kevin Morby
City Music
JD McPherson
Undivided Heart & Soul
Jessica Lea Mayfield
Sorry Is Gone
Hady Mawajdeh
Kendrick Lamar
DAMN.
Vic Mensa
The Autobiography
SZA
Ctrl
Jackie Boyer
George Ezra
Don’t Matter Now
Nikki Lane
Jackpot
Anderson East
Encore
Maggie Rogers
Now That the Light Is Fading
Lauren Menking
St. Vincent
Masseducation
Ibeyi
Ash
The War on Drugs
A Deeper Understanding
Flo Morrissey & Matthew E. White
Gentlewoman, Ruby Man
Pattrick Griffith
Kendrick Lamar
DAMN.
Vince Staples
Big Fish Theory
The War on Drugs
A Deeper Understanding
Sarah Jane Semrad
Beck
Colors
BICEP
BICEP
The xx
I See You
Tanya “Mo” Barrow
Childish Gambino
Awaken My Love
Zach Mayo
Queens of the Stone Age
Villains
Mark Lanegan Band
Gargoyle
Jeff Tweedy
Together at Last