KXT Best of 2017

December 19, 2017

Say what you will about 2017, but one thing’s for sure — there was no shortage of great music.

 

 

Before we look ahead to new music in 2018, we asked our staff to share a few of their favorite albums of the year from national artists. Check our our picks below, and tune in on Friday, December 29 at 7pm for our KXT Best of 2017 show!

 

Amy Miller

St. Vincent
Masseduction

 

Spoon
Hot Thoughts

 

Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings
Soul of a Woman

Becca Silvas

Bleachers
Gone Now

 

Overcoats
Young

 

Jamila Woods
HEAVN

Brad Dolbeer

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
The Nashville Sound

 

Beck
Colors

 

U2
Songs Of Experience

 

St. Vincent
Masseduction

 

The National
Sleep Well Beast

Dave Emmert

Cherry Glazierr
Apokalipstick

 

White Reaper
The World’s Best American Band

 

Beck
Colors

Eric Bright

The New Pornographers
Whiteout Conditions

 

The War on Drugs
A Deeper Understanding

 

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
The Nashville Sound

Gini Mascorro

St. Vincent
Masseduction

 

Kevin Morby
City Music

 

JD McPherson
Undivided Heart & Soul

 

Jessica Lea Mayfield
Sorry Is Gone

Hady Mawajdeh

Kendrick Lamar
DAMN.

 

Vic Mensa
The Autobiography

 

SZA
Ctrl

Jackie Boyer

George Ezra
Don’t Matter Now

 

Nikki Lane
Jackpot

 

Anderson East
Encore

 

Maggie Rogers
Now That the Light Is Fading

Lauren Menking

St. Vincent
Masseducation

 

Ibeyi
Ash

 

The War on Drugs
A Deeper Understanding

 

Flo Morrissey & Matthew E. White
Gentlewoman, Ruby Man

Pattrick Griffith

Kendrick Lamar
DAMN.

 

Vince Staples
Big Fish Theory

 

The War on Drugs
A Deeper Understanding

Sarah Jane Semrad

Beck
Colors

 

BICEP
BICEP

 

The xx
I See You

Tanya “Mo” Barrow

Childish Gambino
Awaken My Love

Zach Mayo

Queens of the Stone Age
Villains

 

Mark Lanegan Band
Gargoyle

 

Jeff Tweedy
Together at Last

 

Let us know what was your favorite this year by tweeting us at @kxtradio or post to our Facebook page. And don’t forget to check out the local winners of our KXT Listeners’ Favorite of 2017!