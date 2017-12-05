Holiday Programming on KXT

Cozy up next to that dial this season with special holiday programs from KXT.

Happy Holidays! from The Local Show

Thursday, December 21 from 7-8pm

Tune in for a special holiday-themed edition of The Local Show! Host Amy Miller will be spinning some festive tracks from your favorite local artists. Got a track of your own to submit for consideration? Send streaming links to [email protected]

KXT’s Christmas Anthem with Gini Mascorro

Saturday, December 23 from 6-8pm

A perennial favorite here at KXT — expect some holiday favorites, both old and new, carefully curated and lovingly hosted by KXT’s very own Gini Mascorro.

Holiday Music 24/7

Sunday, December 24 – Monday, December 25

Panicked last minute shopping, boisterous family dinners, decorating frenzies — we’re here for you through it all! Tune in all day Sunday and Monday for your 24/7 holiday soundtrack.

KXT’s Tribute Show

Date and time TBD

We lost several musical luminaries this year, including Tom Petty, Chuck Berry, Chris Cornell and other greats. Join as we honor those artists in a special tribute show hosted by Gini Mascorro. Date and time will be announced soon.

Happy Holidays from KXT!