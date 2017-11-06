What’s New with Gini Mascorro — Nov. 6, 2017

Monday, November 6, 2017

Highlights from this week’s show:

Houston’s diverse and multi-layered populace has also spawned notable reggae, hip hop and Latin American music acts. Enter Khruangbin, the trio whose name translates as “Engine fly” in Thai and whose first album for the Secretly Group (Dead Oceans, Jagjaguwar, Secretly Canadian) arrives in January of 2018. Taking their inspiration from the garage-flavored, psych-pop sounds of circa 60’s and 70’s southeast Asia, Khruangbin was a natural fit to support Chicano Batman on their recent tour, and with a steadily-building buzz, it won’t be long until the rest of the music-lovin’ public sits up and takes notice.

Nominations and nods and wins, oh my! Fort Worth’s Henry The Archer just scored the Song of the Year trophy at the recent Fort Worth Weekly Music Awards with “Wifi-Pets,” and now, HTA’s friends to the east at the Dallas Observer are ready to embrace them with three 2017 DOMA nominations: Best Group, Best Male Vocalist for frontman Richard Hennessy, and “Wifi-Pets” for Best Song. We couldn’t be more thrilled to add “Wifi-Pets” to the KXT library, because sharing is caring, and someday you’ll be able to say you’d already heard KXT Sun Sets veteran Henry The Archer way back when you first heard ‘em here on KXT.

The quiet intensity of the Memphis-born Julien Baker’s songcraft has landed her slots on CBS This Weekend, praise from the New Yorker, and a cozy spot in the hearts of those who’ve been lucky enough to feast their ears on Turn Out The Lights, her sophomore album. Continue with that lucky streak through December 20, when you can experience the magic for yourself at The Kessler in Oak Cliff.

“No One Can Tell You” — Cindy Wilson

The B-52’s remain, to this day, one of the pioneers of the late 70’s New Wave invasion, keeping their sense of fun and humor intact with countless nostalgia tours and solo projects – and marking their 40th anniversary this year. Another event to celebrate is the December 1 release of co-founder and co-songwriter Cindy Wilson’s first-ever solo album, Change. Lead single “No One Can Tell You” is authentic synth-pop bliss, and while it’s a song that might not have sounded out of place back in the B-52’s heyday, make no mistake about it – this moment belongs to Cindy.

Full Playlist

Henry The Archer – “Wifi-Pets”

Cindy Wilson – “No One Can Tell You”

Cameron Smith – “Paper Knife”

Calexico – “End Of The World With You”

Portugal. The Man – “Live In The Moment”

GGOOLLDD – “Secrets”

Khruangbin – “Maria También”

Jamila Woods & Chance The Rapper – “LSD”

Mondo Cozmo – “Plastic Soul”

Larry Gordon – “Blue Love”

Julien Baker – “Appointments”

Childish Gambino – “Have Some Love”

