What’s New with Gini Mascorro — Nov. 13, 2017

“Lights Out” — Gaston Light

Gaston Light is the moniker of Dallas singer-songwriter Jason Corcoran, whose 2011 debut album Peel was the perfect introduction to his gently introspective jams. Following the release of Peel came a string of singles, including the KXT favorite, “Make Up Your Mind,” and a slot opening for Fantastic Negrito for our 2016 Sun Sets series. Friday heralds the release of Newport Drive, a trio of new tracks recorded between Dallas and Los Angeles, often veering between wistful and contemplative, and wholly genuine throughout. For those unacquainted with Corcoran’s work, “Lights Out” is the perfect introduction.

“Nobody Gets What They Want Anymore” — Marlon Williams & Aldous Harding

If it weren’t for heartache, our personal music libraries would be pretty sparse. Kiwi artists Marlon Williams and Aldous Harding spent quality time as a couple, only to have it all unravel via a late-night long-distance phone call. The resulting track, “Nobody Gets What They Want Anymore,” is a tender, acrimony-free apology, and will appear on Make Way For Love, Williams’s sophomore release landing in February, via Dead Oceans.

“My Lady’s On Fire” — Ty Segall

It’s all about the sax. And Ty Segall’s knack for penning a killer lyric. Tour staple and audience favorite “My Lady’s On Fire” is a sleeper, and a keeper. We’d be hard-pressed to find a better follow-up to the gems on his last release, Orange Color Queen.



“I Was A Fool — Sunflower Bean

The members of Brooklyn’s Sunflower Bean weren’t even old enough to drink when they released their debut, Human Ceremony, but the new one-off single, “I Was A Fool,” showcases the band’s evolution from pop punk to sophisticated psychedelia. Color us in love, and mark your calendar for February 6 for their upcoming show at the Granada.

