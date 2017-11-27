This Week on ‘World Cafe’: Nov. 27-Dec. 1

Here’s what’s coming up this week on World Cafe:

Monday, Nov. 27: Dhani Harrison

Dhani Harrison‘s debut solo record IN///PARALLELL is a complex and brooding collection of memories. Tune in to hear the son of late former Beatle George Harrison share some of those memories and perform live.

Tuesday, Nov. 28: Jade Bird

London-based singer songwriter Jade Bird traveled to upstate New York to record her new EP called Something American. It was produced by Simone Felice of the Felice Brothers. Bird is just 20 years old, but there is great depth and maturity to her music which draws inspiration from folks like Neil Young, Son House and Bob Dylan.

Wednesday, Nov. 29: Nashville Sessions — Emily West

Emily West looks like Faith Hill and sounds like a pop princess. She’s also had a top 40 country hit, been to rehab and bounced back on America’s Got Talent – coming in second to a magician. Her latest album is called Symphonies — she describes it as “dark Disney”. Tune in to hear her perform live and talk about the many twists and turns in her fairytale.

Thursday, Nov. 30: Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie

Though they were never a couple in Fleetwood Mac, Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie display some clear chemistry on their recent self-titled album. They talk about their long standing friendship and surviving the “carnival” of Fleetwood Mac in the late 70s, plus we hear some of their new music live.

Friday, Dec. 1: Turning the Tables – Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams

In July, NPR published “Turning the Tables,” a list of the 150 greatest albums by women. If you saw the rankings and longed to hear more about women in Americana, or if you simply are a fan of Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams, you will want to listen to this roundtable with a turntable.

