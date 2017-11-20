This Week on World Cafe: Nov. 20-24

Here’s what’s coming up this week on World Cafe:

Monday, November 20: Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn

Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn squeeze an unbelievable amount of sound, story and emotion out of two banjos and Abigail’s voice. They won a Grammy for their debut collaboration, and will perform music from their new record Echo in the Valley. And don’t miss Béla Fleck with Brooklyn Rider at Majestic Theatre on January 14!

Tuesday, November 21: Little Steven

For years, Steven van Zandt has been the bandana-clad guitarist who’s toured with Bruce Springsteen. Van Zandt has just released his first new solo record in 18 years – called Soulfire! In this episode, Little Steven talks about the early days in Asbury Park and performs with his band the Disciples of Soul.

Wednesday, November 22: Beck

After over two decades as an indie rock mad scientist, Beck did the most radical thing he could still do and put out a big shiny pop record, Colors. But does he see it that way? It’s a deep dive inside Beck’s music, new and old, to find out how growing up in the grittier part of LA helped shape his sound and how his own kids influenced the new disc.





Thursday, November 23: Jack Johnson

On Thanksgiving Day, World Cafe welcomes the grateful and warm Jack Johnson. Hear Johnson talk about his passion for the environment and his family, plus he’ll perform some new and old tracks.

Friday, November 24th, 2017: Best World Cafe Live Performances of 2017

What an amazing year of live music it has been on World Cafe! The show looks back and handpicks some of our favorite moments from the performance studio this year, including new music by Ryan Adams, The War on Drugs and Rhiannon Giddens, as well as re-imagined classics from David Crosby and Suzanne Vega.

