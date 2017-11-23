The Local Show with Amy Miller — Nov. 22, 2017

Thursday, November 23, 2017

A note from the host:

This week on The Local Show, I featured a great new song from Old City Lights titled “Days of Old.” After forming in 2010, the band will finally release their debut album, Pangaea, tomorrow. I also reached into the archives to pull out songs from Erykah Badu, Lovie and Midlake.

And check out this blast from the past – do you remember MC 900 Ft. Jesus?

Here’s the full playlist from tonight’s show:

Old City Lights – “Days of Old”

MC 900 Ft. Jesus – “The City Sleeps”

Reinventing Jude – “Seats to the Sky”

Acid Carousel – “Higher Than The Beatles!”

Erykah Badu – “Gone Baby, Don’t Be Long”

Delmara – “Passerby”

Justin Phillip Brooks – “Cold Shoulder, Black Heart”

Midlake – “Head Home”

Denim Wonder – “Breaking Your Heart”

Calhoun – “Georgia”

Lovie – “Take A Ride”

Old 97’s – “Longer Than You’ve Been Alive”

Got a question about something you heard on The Local Show? Reach out to us on Facebook or Twitter, or send us a message here. And don’t forget – you can always email me your local song submissions of any genre to [email protected]!

Happy Thanksgiving!

— Amy Miller