The Local Show with Amy Miller — Nov. 22, 2017

Thursday, November 23, 2017
A note from the host:
This week on The Local Show, I featured a great new song from Old City Lights titled “Days of Old.” After forming in 2010, the band will finally release their debut album, Pangaea, tomorrow. I also reached into the archives to pull out songs from Erykah Badu, Lovie and Midlake.
And check out this blast from the past – do you remember MC 900 Ft. Jesus?
Here’s the full playlist from tonight’s show:
Old City Lights – “Days of Old”
MC 900 Ft. Jesus – “The City Sleeps”
Reinventing Jude – “Seats to the Sky”
Acid Carousel – “Higher Than The Beatles!”
Erykah Badu – “Gone Baby, Don’t Be Long”
Delmara – “Passerby”
Justin Phillip Brooks – “Cold Shoulder, Black Heart”
Midlake – “Head Home”
Denim Wonder – “Breaking Your Heart”
Calhoun – “Georgia”
Lovie – “Take A Ride”
Old 97’s – “Longer Than You’ve Been Alive”
Got a question about something you heard on The Local Show? Reach out to us on Facebook or Twitter, or send us a message here. And don’t forget – you can always email me your local song submissions of any genre to [email protected]!
Happy Thanksgiving!
— Amy Miller