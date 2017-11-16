The Local Show with Amy Miller — Nov. 16, 2017

Thursday, November 16, 2017

A note from the host:

My guest on The Local Show tonight was David Grover, owner of Spinster Records in Oak Cliff. Spinster Records not only has a great selection of vinyl, but they also host all-ages shows on a consistent basis with local and touring bands. I spoke with David about how he ended up in Dallas, the atmosphere in his store and local band Kirk Thurmond & The Millennials.

Here are a few other highlights from the show:

I played “Psalm of Life” by a really creative artist here in North Texas named Francine Thirteen. Earlier this year, NPR Music featured another one of her songs on their site, “Lust Heals, Give Me My Sin Again”:

Gaston Light has a new album out titled Newport Drive, and I’m loving the first single “Lights Out”:

I also featured a song off the Elk River Sessions album, which has a really cool backstory. This past summer, more than twenty musicians from Denton came together to write and record songs in a cabin in Noel, MO. The sessions resulted in some really wonderful songs. Here’s one of my favorites:

<a href="http://elkriversessions.bandcamp.com/album/volume-one">Volume One by Elk River Sessions</a>

Here’s the full playlist from the show:

Gaston Light – “Lights Out”

Pueblo – “Cry Etc.”

Charlie Barrale – “Down Like Champagne”

Francine Thirteen – “Psalm of the Knife”

Silas Nello – “Jester”

Henry The Archer – “Wifi-Pets”

Kirk Thurmond & The Millennials – “How Low”

Tory Sound – “Disco Ball”

Leon Bridges – “River”

Elk River Sessions – “Oar Again”

Polyphonic Spree – “It’s The Sun”

Motorcade – “Recover”

Got a question about something you heard on The Local Show? Reach out to us on Facebook or Twitter, or send us a message here. And don’t forget – you can always email me your local song submissions of any genre to [email protected]!

— Amy Miller