Photo Archive: The Beatles from ‘Ed Sullivan’ to ‘Sgt. Pepper’s’

The Beatles will be here, there and everywhere — so to speak — this Saturday on KERA.
The Beatles in Washington DC, February 1964. Courtesy of © Apple Corps Ltd.
First up, Oscar-winning director Ron Howard reveals how the foursome united to become the global phenomenon that was “The Beatles” in The Beatles: Eight Days A Week beginning at 7pm. Then, celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Beatles’ groundbreaking album, Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, in Sgt. Pepper’s Musical Revolution at 9:30pm. But before you settle into your Fab Four evening, take a walk down memory lane with these photos, courtesy of © Apple Corps Ltd.:
Playing at The Cavern, Liverpool, August 1962.
The Beatles at Abbey Road Studios with Sir George Martin, January 1967.
The Beatles at the Washington Coliseum, February 1964.
The band relax in their hotel room, Sweden, 1963.
The Beatles at Coventry Theatre, Coventry, November 1963.
The Beatles in Liverpool, September 1962.
The Beatles backstage, Opera House, Blackpool, 1964.
The Beatles on train between Washington DC and New York, February 1964.
The Beatles at the Washington Coliseum, February 1964.
Album cover for Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, released June 1, 1967.
The Beatles (l-r): Ringo Starr, John Lennon, Paul McCartney and George Harrison
The Beatles at Abbey Road Studios, London, January 1967. Left to right: Ringo Starr, John Lennon, George Harrison and Paul McCartney.
The Beatles (clockwise, from bottom left): George Harrison, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and John Lennon.
Host Howard Goodall, award-winning British composer, author, music historian and broadcaster.
