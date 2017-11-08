KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Nov. 8, 2017

Wednesday, November 8, 2017

Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“Rave On (Single)” — Buddy Holly, 1958

7:30am — This Day In Music History

On this day in music history, Bruce Springsteen played at the Reunion Arena in 1980 and Feist played at The Majestic Theater in 2011. Also, happy birthday to Bonnie Raitt!

“Finest Lovin’ Man” — Bonnie Raitt

Bonnie Raitt, 1971

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“Sound And Vision” — David Bowie

Low, 1977

9:30am — Wednesday Morning Live with Dave

“A Quick One While He’s Away” — The Who

The Who Live at Leeds, 1970



