KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Nov. 7, 2017

Tuesday, November 7, 2017

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“Chandelier (Piano Version)” — Sia, 2014

7:30am — This Day In Music History

On this day in music history, Van Morrison played at McFarlin Auditorium at SMU in 1974, Jane’s Addiction played at the Brono Bowl in 1990, and Bob Dylan played at the Dallas Music Complex in 1995. Also happy birthday to Lorde, and the one and only Joni Mitchell!

“Woodstock” — Joni Mitchell

Miles of Aisles, 1974

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“Catch Me Now I’m Falling” — The Kinks

Low Budget, 1979



