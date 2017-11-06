KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Nov. 6, 2017

Monday, November 6 2017

Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“Lay Down (Candles In The Rain)” — Melanie, with The Edwin Hawkins Singers

Candles In The Rain, 1970

7:30am — This Day In Music History

Happy birthday to Doug Sahm of the Sir Douglas Quintet, who was born in San Antonio on this day in 1941

“She’s About A Mover” — Sir Douglas Quintet

The Best Of The Sir Douglas Quintet, 1966

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“Coconut” — Harry Nilsson

Nilsson Schmilsson, 1971



9:30am — New Music Monday with Gini Mascorro

“No One Can Tell You” — Cindy Wilson

Change, 2017

Full Playlist

Check out this morning’s full playlist here.

Got a question about something you heard on KXT? Send us a message on Facebook or Twitter, or send us a message.