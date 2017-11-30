KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Nov. 30, 2017

Thursday, November 30, 2017
Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:
6am — KXT Wake-Up Call
“Passing By” — Zero 7
When It Falls, 2003
7:30am — This Day In Music History
On this day in 1994, Jeff Buckley played at 21st Amendment in Dallas.
“Last Goodbye” — Jeff Buckley
Grace, 1994
8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault
“Going Home” — Stephen Stills, with Eric Clapton
Stephen Stills, 1970
9:30am — Local Music Highlights with Amy Miller
“Tom Cruisin” — Samus David Jr.
