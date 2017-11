KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Nov. 30, 2017

Thursday, November 30, 2017

Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“Passing By” — Zero 7

When It Falls, 2003

7:30am — This Day In Music History

On this day in 1994, Jeff Buckley played at 21st Amendment in Dallas.

“Last Goodbye” — Jeff Buckley

Grace, 1994

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“Going Home” — Stephen Stills, with Eric Clapton

Stephen Stills, 1970

9:30am — Local Music Highlights with Amy Miller

“Tom Cruisin” — Samus David Jr.

Tom Cruisin’ by Samus David Jr.

Tune in for more local music tonight at 7pm on The Local Show with Amy Miller!

