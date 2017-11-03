KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Nov. 3, 2017

Friday, November 3, 2017
6am — KXT Wake-Up Call
“Let Me!” – Paul Revere & The Raiders
Alias Pink Puzz, 1969
7:30am — This Day In Music History
On this day in music history, New Riders Of The Purple Sage played at Texas Hall Auditorium in Arlington in 1973.
“Panama Red” — New Riders Of The Purple Sage
The Adventures of Panama Red, 1973
8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault
“Best Kept Secret” — case/lang/veirs
case/lang/veirs, 2015
9:30am — Art&Seek Picks with Hady Mawajdeh
Friday November 3, 2017
An Evening With Marcia Ball at Dan’s Silverleaf
Saturday November 4, 2017
Luke Combs: Don’t Tempt Me With A Good Time Tour at Billy Bob’s Texas – The World’s Largest Honky Tonk
Sunday November 5, 2017
Damien Jurado w/ Jacob Metcalf in our Backyard at The Wild Detectives
