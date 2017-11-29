KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Nov. 29, 2017

Wednesday, November 29, 2017
Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:
6am — KXT Wake-Up Call
“Living On A Thin Line” — The Kinks
Word Of Mouth, 1984
7:30am — This Day In Music History
Happy birthday to Felix Cavaliere! He was born in New York City on this day in 1942.
“Mustang Sally” — The Young Rascals, 1966
8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault
“Day Or Night” — Little Feat
The Last Record Album, 1975
9:30am — Wednesday Morning Live with Dave Emmert
“Mr Pitiful/ I Cant Get No Satisfaction” — Otis Redding
In Person at the Whiskey a Go-Go, 1966
