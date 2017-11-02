KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Nov. 2, 2017

Thursday, November 2, 2017

Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“Woke Up This Morning” — A3

Exile On Coldharbour Lane, 1997

7:30am — This Day In Music History

Happy birthday to Keith Emerson and k.d. lang! Also on this day in music history, The Allman Brothers Band played at the Dallas Convention Center in 1980, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers played at Starplex in 1991 and Boz Scaggs played at The Majestic Theater in 1972.

“I’ll Be Long Gone” — Boz Scaggs

Boz Scaggs, 1969

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“I Wish” — Stevie Wonder

Songs in The Key of Life, 1976

9:30am — Local Music Picks with Amy Miller

“Molly Miss My” — Ryan Berg



Tune in to The Local Show with Amy Miller Thursdays at 7pm for more great local music!

Full Playlist

Check out this morning’s full playlist here.

Got a question about something you heard on KXT? Send us a message on Facebook or Twitter, or send us a message.