KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Nov. 17, 2017

Friday, November 17, 2017
Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:
6am — KXT Wake-Up Call
“Viva Las Vegas” — Bruce Springsteen
Last Temptation of Elvis, 1990
7:30am — This Day In Music History
On this day in music history, Big Brother & The Holding Co. played at Moody Auditorium at SMU with Janis Joplin in 1968.
“Down On Me” — Janis Joplin
Janis Joplin Greatest Hits, 1968
8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault
“Sweet Jane” — Mott The Hoople
All The Young Dudes, 1972
9:30am — Art&Seek Picks with Hady Mawajdeh
Friday November 17
Head out to Palace Arts Center in Grapevine to catch composer and multi-instrumentalist Zuriel Merek perform with Classically Jazzed. The artist is known for captivating audiences with passionate electric violin performances.
Saturday November 18
The Delmer Dennis Release Show is this Saturday, featuring performances by Delmer Dennis with Hall Johnson and Cody Lynn Boyd at Spinster Records in Dallas.
Sunday November 19
This past summer, a group of 20 musicians from Denton joined forces for three days to write and record an album and film a documentary in the Ozarks. Head out to East Side Bar in Denton on Sunday for the release party of that album. Performances by Friday Mean, Criminal Birds and The Birds of Night will all perform starting at 1pm.
