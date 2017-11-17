KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Nov. 17, 2017

Friday, November 17, 2017

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“Viva Las Vegas” — Bruce Springsteen

Last Temptation of Elvis, 1990

7:30am — This Day In Music History

On this day in music history, Big Brother & The Holding Co. played at Moody Auditorium at SMU with Janis Joplin in 1968.

“Down On Me” — Janis Joplin

Janis Joplin Greatest Hits, 1968

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“Sweet Jane” — Mott The Hoople

All The Young Dudes, 1972



9:30am — Art&Seek Picks with Hady Mawajdeh

Friday November 17

Head out to Palace Arts Center in Grapevine to catch composer and multi-instrumentalist Zuriel Merek perform with Classically Jazzed. The artist is known for captivating audiences with passionate electric violin performances.

Saturday November 18

The Delmer Dennis Release Show is this Saturday, featuring performances by Delmer Dennis with Hall Johnson and Cody Lynn Boyd at Spinster Records in Dallas.

Sunday November 19

This past summer, a group of 20 musicians from Denton joined forces for three days to write and record an album and film a documentary in the Ozarks. Head out to East Side Bar in Denton on Sunday for the release party of that album. Performances by Friday Mean, Criminal Birds and The Birds of Night will all perform starting at 1pm.

