KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Nov. 16, 2017

Thursday, November 16, 2017

Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“Good Morning, Good Morning” — The Beatles

Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, 1967

7:30am — This Day In Music History

On this day in music history, Jake Bugg opened for The Black Keys at American Airlines Center in 2014.

“What Doesn’t Kill You” — Jake Bugg

Shangri-La, 2013

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“Third World Man” — Steely Dan

Gaucho, 1980

9:30am — Local Music Picks with Amy Miller

Tune in to The Local Show with Amy Miller tonight at 7pm for more great local music!

Full Playlist

Check out this morning’s full playlist here.

Got a question about something you heard on KXT? Send us a message on Facebook or Twitter, or send us a message.