KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Nov. 15, 2017

Wednesday, November 15, 2017

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“Baby Scratch My Back” — Slim Harpo, 1966

7:30am — This Day In Music History

On this day in music history, Eddie Vedder played at Music Hall at Fair Park in 2012.

“Heart To Hang Onto” — Pete Townshend & Eddie Vedder

Pete Townshend Live: A Benefit for the Maryville Academy, 1999

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“Pack It Up” — Pretenders

Pretenders II, 1981

9:30am — Wednesday Morning Live with Dave

“Son of a Preacher Man” — Ike & Tina Turner

Get Yer Ya-Ya’s Out! Rolling Stones In Concert: 40th Anniversary Edition, Original Release: 1970

