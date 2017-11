KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Nov. 13, 2017

Monday, November 13, 2017

Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“Rumble” — Link Wray, 1958

7:30am — This Day In Music History

On this day in music history, Elvis Presley played at the Reunion Arena in 1971

“Suspicious Minds” — Elvis Presley, 1969

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door” — Eric Clapton

Time Pieces, 1975



9:30am — New Music Picks with Gini Mascorro

“Have Some Love” — Childish Gambino

Full Playlist

Check out this morning’s full playlist here.

