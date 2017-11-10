KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Nov. 10, 2017

Friday, November 10, 2017

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“Voodoo Cadillac” — Southern Culture On The Skids

Dirt Track Date, 1995

7:30am — This Day In Music History

On this day in music history, Modest Mouse played at the Palladium Ballroom in 2011.

“Lampshades On Fire” — Modest Mouse

Strangers To Ourselves, 2014

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“Luckenback, TX” — Waylon Jennings & Willie Nelson

Ol’ Waylon, 1977



Friday, November 10

Head out to Trees in Deep Ellum to catch Noname. Born Fatimah Warner, she’s an American artist from Chicago, Illinois who blurs the lines of poetry and rap through the music she creates. If you like Chance the Rapper, you’re going to love Noname. Her album Telefone has already been dubbed one of the best albums in 2016 by NPR, The New York Times and many others.

Saturday November 11

Willie Nelson & Family will take over Billy Bob’s Texas in Fort Worth this Saturday night. Willie Nelson, of course, has been the epitome of consistency through the years. Where some artists embrace somber, late-career meditations on mortality as a way to make a final case for their depth and burnish their legacies, at age 84, Nelson reflects on this season of his life with a mischievousness and equanimity that already feels familiar coming from him.

Sunday November 12

Head out to Opening Bell Coffee for a Tom Petty Tribute, featuring the bands Carlos Sanchez, Phoenix Hart, Zach Balch and more.

