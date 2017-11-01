KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Nov. 1, 2017

Wednesday, November 1, 2017
6am — KXT Wake-Up Call
“Shake, Rattle & Roll” — Joe Turner, 1954
7:30am — This Day In Music History
Happy birthday to Lyle Lovett and Anthony Keidis of Red Hot Chili Peppers! Also on this day in music history, Soundgarden’s Chris Cornell played at The Majestic in 2015.
“Fell On Black Days” — Soundgarden
Superunknown, 1994
8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault
“Fist City” — The Little Willies
For The Good Times, 2011
9:30am – Dave’s Live Music Pick
“Under A Blood Red Sky” — U2
Live at Red Rocks, 1983
