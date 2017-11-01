KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Nov. 1, 2017

Wednesday, November 1, 2017

Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“Shake, Rattle & Roll” — Joe Turner, 1954

7:30am — This Day In Music History

Happy birthday to Lyle Lovett and Anthony Keidis of Red Hot Chili Peppers! Also on this day in music history, Soundgarden’s Chris Cornell played at The Majestic in 2015.

“Fell On Black Days” — Soundgarden

Superunknown, 1994

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“Fist City” — The Little Willies

For The Good Times, 2011

9:30am – Dave’s Live Music Pick

“Under A Blood Red Sky” — U2

Live at Red Rocks, 1983

Full Playlist

Check out this morning’s playlist here.

Got a question about something you heard on KXT? Send us a message on Facebook or Twitter, or send us a message.