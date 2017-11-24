KXT Mornings —Nov. 24, 2017

Friday, November 24, 2017

Host Allen Roberts is filling in for Brad Dolbeer this week.

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“Viva Las Vegas” — Bruce Springsteen

Last Temptation of Elvis, 1990

7:30am — This Day In Music History

On this day in music history, Big Brother & The Holding Co. played with Janis Joplin at Moody Auditorium at SMU in 1968.

“Down On Me” — Janis Joplin

Janis Joplin Greatest Hits, 1968 (recorded in Detroit at The Grande Ballroom)

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“Mott The Hoople” — Sweet Jane

All The Young Dudes, 1972



9:30am — Art&Seek Picks with Hady Mawajdeh

Friday November 24

Head out to Dreamy Life Records and Music on Friday for the Sub-Sahara EP Release party. Sub-Sahara is a rock trio – guitar, bass, and drums – from Dallas. The group crafts post-punk rock music. The sound is definitely influenced by groups like Joy Division, though they’re a little bit more pop. VVOES — a four piece from Texas with a sound somewhere between post-punk, surf rock and shoegaze — will also play. Also on Friday, Austin-based musician Hayes Carll plays at The Kessler Theater!

Saturday November 25

Things are getting soulful at the Majestic Theatre this weekend. The Whispers, The Chi-Lites and The Delfonics will all perform. The Delfonics, of course, were one of the first groups to sing in the sleek, soulful style that became popularized as the “Philadelphia sound.”

