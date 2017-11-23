KXT Mornings — Nov. 23, 2017

Thursday, November 23, 2017

Host Allen Roberts is filling in for Brad Dolbeer this week.

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“Thank You (Faletinme Be Mice Elf Agin)” — Sly & The Family Stone, 1969

7:30am — This Day In Music History

On this day in music history, Blues Traveler played at Trees in 1991.

“But Anyway” — Blues Traveler

Blues Traveler, 1990

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“Radio, Radio” — Elvis Costello

This Year’s Model, 1978



