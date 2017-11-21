KXT Mornings — Nov. 21, 2017

Tuesday, November 21, 2017
Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:
Host Allen Roberts is filling in this week for Brad Dolbeer.
6am — KXT Wake-Up Call
“Bouncing Around The Room” — Phish
A Live One, 1995
7:30am — This Day In Music History
On this day in music history, Dr. John (Mac Rebbenack) was born in New Orleans in 1940.
“Shut D Fonk Up (Anthony Kiedis)” — Dr. John
Television, 1994
8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault
“Shakedown” — Valerie June
The Order Of Time, 2017
