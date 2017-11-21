KXT Mornings — Nov. 21, 2017

November 21, 2017

Tuesday, November 21, 2017
Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:

Host Allen Roberts is filling in this week for Brad Dolbeer.

 

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“Bouncing Around The Room” — Phish
A Live One, 1995

 

7:30am — This Day In Music History

On this day in music history, Dr. John (Mac Rebbenack) was born in New Orleans in 1940.

“Shut D Fonk Up (Anthony Kiedis)” — Dr. John
Television, 1994

 

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“Shakedown” — Valerie June
The Order Of Time, 2017

Full Playlist

Check out this morning’s full playlist here.

Learn more about KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer.

Got a question about something you heard on KXT? Send us a message on Facebook or Twitter, or send us a message.