KXT Mornings — Nov. 20, 2017

Monday, November 20, 2017

Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:

Allen Roberts is filling in for Brad Dolbeer this week.

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“Tell Me Something Good” — Rufus (featuring Chaka Kahn)

Rags To Rufus, 1974

7:30am — This Day In Music History

Happy birthday to Duane Allman, who was born in Nashville on this day in 1946

“Statesboro Blues” — The Allman Brothers

The Allman Brothers (Live at Fillmore East), 1971

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“Nowadays Clancy Can’t Even Sing” — Buffalo Springfield

Buffalo Springfield, 1966

9:30am — New Music Picks with Gini Mascorro

Full Playlist

Check out this morning’s full playlist here.

Got a question about something you heard on KXT? Send us a message on Facebook or Twitter, or send us a message.