KXT Mornings — Nov. 20, 2017

Monday, November 20, 2017
Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:
Allen Roberts is filling in for Brad Dolbeer this week.
6am — KXT Wake-Up Call
“Tell Me Something Good” — Rufus (featuring Chaka Kahn)
Rags To Rufus, 1974
7:30am — This Day In Music History
Happy birthday to Duane Allman, who was born in Nashville on this day in 1946
“Statesboro Blues” — The Allman Brothers
The Allman Brothers (Live at Fillmore East), 1971
8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault
“Nowadays Clancy Can’t Even Sing” — Buffalo Springfield
Buffalo Springfield, 1966
9:30am — New Music Picks with Gini Mascorro
