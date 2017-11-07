Great Performances: Foo Fighters

It’s times like these we’re grateful for great television.

Foo Fighters gave a historic performance this summer at the Acropolis in Athens, Greece. Fortunately for us all, the public television program Great Performances was there to capture it all. Tune in for an unforgettable night from the multi-Grammy winning rock band, hosted by Chad Smith, drummer for multi-Grammy-winning rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers. “The Acropolis hasn’t been rocked that hard in a while – maybe 2,500 hundred years, give or take,” says Smith. “It was an amazing experience, made extra special that I could spend it with my longtime friends, the mighty Foos.”

Watch Foo Fighters – Landmarks Live in Concert: A Great Performances Special on Friday, Nov. 10 at 9pm on KERA TV.

Here’s a preview: