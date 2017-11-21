Give Thanks To Good Music

We’re thankful for good music, local artists and YOU – our listeners!

To celebrate, we’re airing two special broadcasts on Thanksgiving Day — “Alice’s Restaurant” and “The Last Waltz.” Learn more about the broadcasts below, and listen on KXT 91.7 FM or at kxt.org/listen.

Thursday, Nov. 23 at noon and 6pm

Tune in for everyone’s favorite musical monologue by singer-songwriter Arlo Guthrie. The song, released on the 1967 album Alice’s Restaurant, is one of Guthrie’s most prominent works, based on a true incident in his life that began on Thanksgiving Day 1965 — and which inspired a 1969 movie of the same name. Apart from the chorus which begins and ends it, the “song” is in fact a spoken monologue, with a repetitive but catchy ragtime guitar backing. Listen to it in full at noon and 6pm!





Thursday, Nov. 23 from 8-10pm

The Last Waltz was the “farewell concert” by the Canadian-American rock group The Band, held on Thanksgiving Day, November 25, 1976, at Winterland Ballroom in San Francisco. More than a dozen special guests joined The Band, including Eric Clapton, Ringo Starr, Bob Dylan, Ronnie Wood, Muddy Waters, Neil Young, Neil Diamond, Van Morrison, Bobby Charles, Dr. John, Emmylou Harris, Ronnie Hawkins, Joni Mitchell and The Staple Singers. Listen to the show in full from 8-10pm!

Happy Thanksgiving, North Texas!