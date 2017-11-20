Austin City Limits: Americana Music Festival 2017

November 20, 2017

Enjoy performances by some of the finest artists in American roots music, this week on Austin City Limits.

 

Iris DeMent and John Prine (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Americana Music)

 

Austin City Limits returns to Nashville for a special broadcast offering performance highlights from this year’s Americana Honors & Awards. Enjoy standout performances from Americana legends and next generation stars, alongside many of the night’s award-winners and honorees, including Old Crow Medicine Show, John Prine, Iris Dement, Rhiannon Giddens, Amanda Shires, The Lumineers, Drive-By Truckers and more.

 

 

Watch ACL Presents: Americana Music Festival 2017 this Tue, Nov. 21 at 10pm on KERA TV.