Austin City Limits: Americana Music Festival 2017

Enjoy performances by some of the finest artists in American roots music, this week on Austin City Limits.

Austin City Limits returns to Nashville for a special broadcast offering performance highlights from this year’s Americana Honors & Awards. Enjoy standout performances from Americana legends and next generation stars, alongside many of the night’s award-winners and honorees, including Old Crow Medicine Show, John Prine, Iris Dement, Rhiannon Giddens, Amanda Shires, The Lumineers, Drive-By Truckers and more.

Watch ACL Presents: Americana Music Festival 2017 this Tue, Nov. 21 at 10pm on KERA TV.