American Masters: Fats Domino

There was no one quite like Fats.

Known as the “architect of rock ‘n’ roll,” Fats Domino was one of the most popular rockers of the 1950s and early 60s. His record sales were rivaled then only by Elvis Presley. And with his boogie-woogie piano playing rooted in blues, rhythm & blues, and jazz, he became one of the legendary inventors — along with Presley, Chuck Berry, Jerry Lee Lewis and Little Richard — of a revolutionary genre that united young black and white audiences.

Here’s a clip: