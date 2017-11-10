The Local Show with Amy Miller — Nov. 9, 2017

Thursday, November 10, 2017
A note from the host:
This week on The Local Show, I pulled out a couple of older gems including one of the first recordings from New Bohemians, “Jamaican Lady.” Check out this live video I found of the band performing the song in 1987. Does anyone remember Club Clearview?
Other highlights on the show included a new song from Mitchell Ferguson titled “Go Kid Go”:
And I’m loving the new album from Oil Boom, Terribility. I played one of my favorites from the album titled “By Degrees”:
Here’s the full playlist from the show:
Mitchell Ferguson – “Go Kid Go”
M3CCA – “Swoogie Woogie”
Larry Gordon – “Blue Love”
The Paper Chase – “You Will Never Take Me Alive”
Silas Nello – “Holy Ghost Blues”
French 75 – “Your Love”
New Bohemians – “Jamaican Lady”
Tony Ferraro – “Liars in Love”
Wall of Orange – “Small Hour Crimes”
Straw Hat Society – “Be So Kind”
The Cush – “Summer’s Gone”
Oil Boom – “By Degrees”
Got a question about something you heard on The Local Show? Reach out to us on Facebook or Twitter, or send us a message here. And don’t forget – you can always email me your local song submissions of any genre to [email protected]!
— Amy Miller