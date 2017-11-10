The Local Show with Amy Miller — Nov. 9, 2017

Thursday, November 10, 2017

A note from the host:

This week on The Local Show, I pulled out a couple of older gems including one of the first recordings from New Bohemians, “Jamaican Lady.” Check out this live video I found of the band performing the song in 1987. Does anyone remember Club Clearview?

Other highlights on the show included a new song from Mitchell Ferguson titled “Go Kid Go”:

And I’m loving the new album from Oil Boom, Terribility. I played one of my favorites from the album titled “By Degrees”:

Here’s the full playlist from the show:

Mitchell Ferguson – “Go Kid Go”

M3CCA – “Swoogie Woogie”

Larry Gordon – “Blue Love”

The Paper Chase – “You Will Never Take Me Alive”

Silas Nello – “Holy Ghost Blues”

French 75 – “Your Love”

New Bohemians – “Jamaican Lady”

Tony Ferraro – “Liars in Love”

Wall of Orange – “Small Hour Crimes”

Straw Hat Society – “Be So Kind”

The Cush – “Summer’s Gone”

Oil Boom – “By Degrees”

Got a question about something you heard on The Local Show? Reach out to us on Facebook or Twitter, or send us a message here. And don’t forget – you can always email me your local song submissions of any genre to [email protected]!

— Amy Miller