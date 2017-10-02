World Cafe: Oct. 2-6

Here’s what’s coming up this week on World Cafe:

Monday, October 2

Allie X started out as a classically trained theatre performer. After moving to LA to pursue a career in pop songwriting, she got the ultimate vote of confidence – Katy Perry tweeted that Allie’s song was her new jam. Tune in to hear the story, plus a live performance.

Tuesday, October 3

World Café honors Tom Petty who died Monday after suffering a full cardiac arrest. Host Talia Schlanger revisits his 2016 live Café performance and interview with Mudcrutch, the band he formed before The Heartbreakers. Plus, Warren Zanes, author of Petty: The Biography, shares stories from the rock legend’s life and career.

Wednesday, October 4

The Black Keys front man and nine-time Grammy winner Dan Auerbach, released a new solo album called Waiting on a Song in June. It’s a love letter to Nashville and features a song co-written by John Prine and the guitar stylings of Duane Eddy.

Thursday, October 5

Fleet Foxes’ lead singer Robin Pecknold tells the Café about getting the band back together after a 6-year hiatus that, for him, included taking classes at Columbia University. Tune in as Fleet Foxes perform live.

Friday, October 6

Pixies perform hits from their classic albums Doolittle and Surfer Rosa, plus a new track from their latest release Head Carrier. Tune in for a front-row seat for one of the most influential alt-bands of a generation.