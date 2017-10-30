What’s New with Gini Mascorro — Oct. 30, 2017

Monday, October 30, 2017

Highlights from this week’s show:

Liam Gallagher – “Come Back To Me”

In a perfect world, Noel and Liam Gallagher would bury the hatchet and co-headline a tour incorporating stand-up comedy along with their dueling solo projects. And even if hell does freeze over first, rest assured that both solo projects from the Oasis sibs are worthy of your ear. Liam’s debut solo album, As You Were, has already made its way to the top of the UK charts, and sales-wise, smiles and high-fives all around. His “Come Back To Me” has tailor-made for radio written all over it.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – “Holy Mountain”

Meanwhile, Noel’s ready to soar with his High Flying Birds once again, with this stomper “Holy Mountain.” We’re just one whoo-ooh-ooh away from ecstasy with this particular track, which features Modfather Paul Weller on organ and will shake you right out of your Monday doldrums. NGHFB’s third release, Who Built The Moon? arrives November 24, and March 6 is when they touch down in Dallas for a night at The Majestic.

Wild Belle — “Hurricane”

Speaking of siblings, Natalie and Elliot Bergman – the duo more affectionately known as Wild Belle – have been back in the studio working on a string of singles, in anticipation of their third album slated for release in early 2018. “Hurricane,” along with its B-side, “Paralyzed,” were both produced with Patrick Carney of the Black Keys, who keeps the band’s sun-kissed island vibe in check while setting the stage for their next sonic venture. Happy to report that Natalie’s croon still has the power to soothe your inner beast, and that proceeds from the single will go directly to United For Puerto Rico and All Hands – US Virgin Islands Hurricane Response.

Tune-Yards – “Look At Your Hands”

The kinky humor and fun-spirited hijinks of Merrill Garbus have kept tUnE-yArDs on the music map going on nine years now, and having perfected the band’s live shows has brought them to the attention of an even wider audience. 2014’s Nikki-Nack made quite the splash, so expect the 2018 follow-up, I Can Feel You Creep Into My Private Life, to make heads turn as well. And with the addition of Garbus’s longtime collaborator, Nate Brenner, officially making tUnE-yArDs a twosome, expect magic. Lead single “Look At Your Hands” is a synth-tastic preview of things to come.

