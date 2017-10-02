What’s New — Oct. 2, 2017

Monday, October 2, 2017

Highlights from this week’s show:

“Call Me” — Kyle Craft

Doesn’t get much cozier than being under the covers with Kyle Craft, the Sub Pop artist who decided on a whim – after recording a cover of a Jenny Lewis track during the sessions for his forthcoming 2018 release – that it was high time he paid loving tribute to some of his other favorite songbirds via Girl Crazy, a weekly series of remakes wrapping up this Friday. His remakes of St. Vincent’s “Actor Out Of Work,” “She’s Got You” from Patsy Cline, TLC’s “Waterfalls,” and “Distant Fingers” from Patti Smith all display his knack for merely embellishing the rose — and his deconstructed, Dylanesque take on Blondie’s “Call Me” will forever cement his place as an interpreter of note.

“Tinseltown Swimming In Blood” — Destroyer

So if you were curious as to what Dan Bejar was up to during the sessions for the newest New Pornographers album, wonder no more. There’s a new effort afoot with his subversive smooth jazz sideline Destroyer, and it’s called Ken, landing on October 20 via Merge. Sonically, it’s the rightful heir to their 2010 release Kaputt – with Bejar’s same lush lyricism and the billowy, sax-flavored siren call for the mellow set. Their North American tour kicks off in Portland on January 10, and January 16 marks their return to Dallas with an appearance at Club Dada.

“Deadly Valentine” — Charlotte Gainsbourg

Her father Serge Gainsbourg was the legendary and often scandalous king of French pop, while mom Jane Birkin shimmered on both the silver screen and in the studio. So yes, actress and chanteuse Charlotte Gainsbourg was born in the spotlight, but she’s carved out her own rightful niche in both pantheons. Whether solo or in collaborations with the likes of Etienne Daho or Beck, Charlotte’s smooth stylings always take center stage. It’s been seven long years since the release of IRM, and with her November 19 release Rest, the world will catch on. The album features cameos from Sir Paul McCartney, Owen Pallett and Guy-Manuel from Daft Punk. And speaking of star turns, the Houston-born Dev Hynes, aka Blood Orange, plays her husband in the video for lead single, “Deadly Valentine.”

Full Playlist

In The Valley Below – “Pink Chateau”

L.A. Salami – “Science + Buddhism = A Reality You Can Know”

Destroyer – “Tinseltown Swimming In Blood”

Benjamin Booker – “Believe”

Charlotte Gainsbourg – “Deadly Valentine”

Jamila Woods & Chance The Rapper – “LSD”

Superorganism – “Something For Your M.I.N.D.”

Torii Wolf – “Shadows Crawl”

The Mavericks – “Easy As It Seems”

Bash & Pop with Nicole Atkins – “To Late”

Van William with First Aid Kit – “Revolution”

First Aid Kit – “It’s A Shame”

Frightened Rabbit with Julien Baker – “How It Gets In”

Kyle Craft – “Call Me”

David Bowie – “Suffragette City (Live)”

Ty Segall – “Alta”

Robert Plant – “Bones Of Saints”

Jesse Malin – “Meet Me At The End Of The World”

Morrissey – “Spent The Day In Bed”

