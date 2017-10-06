The Local Show — Oct. 5, 2017

Thursday, October 5, 2017

A note from the host:

Hello!

Thanks to everyone who tuned in to The Local Show this week! I had a great time playing music from all over North Texas – what a diverse scene we have here! Big thanks to Jeff Liles, artistic director at The Kessler Theater for being my guest on the show. He brought in a song called “Song for Louise Post” from The Buck Pets, a band that has been around since the 1980’s. I dug up a cool video of them performing the song live at Trees in 1991. Watch below, and check out other highlights from this week’s show.

Thanks for tuning in — see you next Thursday!

Amy Miller

Highlights from this week’s show:

“Song for Louise” — The Buck Pets, Live at Trees in 1991

“Nothing is Impossible” — Lou Charle$

In Transit 2, 1027

Dallas-Fort Worth, TX

“Queen of Clowns” — Summer Dean

Unladylike, 2016

Fort Worth, TX

(Psst! You can see Summer Dean live during our KXT Local Music Showcase in Denton on Thursday, October 26 at Dan’s Silverleaf!)

“Night Train to Memphis” — Charley Crockett

Lil G.L.’s Honky Tonk Jubilee, 2017

Dallas, TX

Full Playlist

FEEVES – “Sympathy”

Skinny Cooks – “Man of Wonder”

Pearl Earl – “Meet Your Maker”

Omicron J Trauma – “Leave You Alone”

Lou Charle$ – “Nothing is Impossible”

Cure for Paranoia – “Thrills”

The Buck Pets – “Song for Louise Post”

Summer Dean – “Queen of Clowns”

Sarah Jaffe – “Doctor’s Orders”

Three On A Hill – “No More Love”

Charley Crockett – “Night Train to Memphis”

Leon Bridges, Gary Clark Jr., Jon Batiste – “Ohio”

