The Local Show — Oct. 19, 2017

Thursday, October 19, 2017

A note from the host:

My guest on The Local Show this week was David Wilson, who books, manages and runs sound at Double Wide. We chatted about the venue and this weekend’s upcoming shows, as well as his side hobby – designing guitar pedals and microphones. I received some great submissions this week for the show including a new Ronnie Fauss song that features Ben Kweller, and the new song from Tornup who will be playing KXT’s Local Music Showcase at Shipping & Receiving in Fort Worth this Saturday, October 21. Check out more of my highlights from this week’s show below. Thanks for listening and as always, you can submit streaming links to your local music to [email protected]!

— Amy Miller

Here’s a great song from a new band in Dallas called Starfruit, nominated for Best New Act at the Dallas Observer Music Awards this year:

And I just discovered this wonderful songwriting talent from right here in Dallas named Sterling Masters:





Full playlist:

Sterling Masters – “Just”

Ronnie Fauss w/ Ben Kweller – “Saginaw Paper Miller”

Nite – “Godless City”

Tornup – “Somewhere”

Shadows of Jets – “Going Up To Space”

Matthew and The Arrogant Sea – “Broke (for years)”

Lewis – “The Cruelest Month”

Oil Boom – “Earful”

Starfruit – “Thank You For Staying Up Late With Me”

Sister – “All Black”

Toadies – “Broke Down Stupid”

Future Soul Soundclash – “Elijah’s Chariot”

Got a question about something you heard on The Local Show? Send us a message on Facebook or Twitter, or send us a message.