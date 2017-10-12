The Local Show — Oct. 12, 2017

Thursday, October 12, 2017
A note from the host:
This week on the local show, I welcomed the new Arts Editor of D Magazine online, Lyndsay Knecht, into the studio with me. She brought with her an exclusive premiere of the new Rat Rios song “Tungs.” Below are a few other select gems from this week’s show.
See you next week!
-Amy
A classic, beautifully reinterpreted by UNT grad and Concord Records jazz vocalist, Ashleigh Smith:
Dead Flowers will be celebrating the release of their new album, Let Me Be, on November 4 at Three Links. I’m loving the title track from the album:
Ft. Worth’s Leon Bridges recently teamed up with Seattle-based duo Odesza for “Across The Room” and both the song and video rule:
Full Playlist
Goodnight Ned – “Gaslighting”
Lucky Peterson – “Pounding of My Heart”
Garrett Owen – “Bag of Broken”
Ashleigh Smith – “Blackbird”
The Hope Trust – “Think About the Other Side”
40 Acre Mule – “Make Up Your Mind”
Odesza w/ Leon Bridges – “Across The Room”
M3CCA – Insecurity Blankets
Dead Flowers – “Let Me Be”
Rat Rios – “Tungs”
Tomkat – “Teardrops”
The Texas Gentlemen “Boudarant Women”
Learn more about The Local Show with Amy Miller.
Got a question about something you heard on The Local Show? Send us a message on Facebook or Twitter, or send us a message.