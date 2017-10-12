The Local Show — Oct. 12, 2017

Thursday, October 12, 2017

A note from the host:

This week on the local show, I welcomed the new Arts Editor of D Magazine online, Lyndsay Knecht, into the studio with me. She brought with her an exclusive premiere of the new Rat Rios song “Tungs.” Below are a few other select gems from this week’s show.

See you next week!

-Amy

A classic, beautifully reinterpreted by UNT grad and Concord Records jazz vocalist, Ashleigh Smith:



Dead Flowers will be celebrating the release of their new album, Let Me Be, on November 4 at Three Links. I’m loving the title track from the album:

Ft. Worth’s Leon Bridges recently teamed up with Seattle-based duo Odesza for “Across The Room” and both the song and video rule:

Full Playlist

Goodnight Ned – “Gaslighting”

Lucky Peterson – “Pounding of My Heart”

Garrett Owen – “Bag of Broken”

Ashleigh Smith – “Blackbird”

The Hope Trust – “Think About the Other Side”

40 Acre Mule – “Make Up Your Mind”

Odesza w/ Leon Bridges – “Across The Room”

M3CCA – Insecurity Blankets

Dead Flowers – “Let Me Be”

Rat Rios – “Tungs”

Tomkat – “Teardrops”

The Texas Gentlemen “Boudarant Women”

