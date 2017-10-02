October Concerts in North Texas

It’s more treats than tricks when it comes to live music this October in North Texas.

We’ve got a scary good lineup of artists coming into town this month, folks. Plus, it’s officially Local Music Month! So we say, anyway. And that means we’re coming to your backyard to showcase the latest and greatest our community has to offer. So without further ado, here are the shows you can’t miss this month in North Texas:

Tue, October 3

The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving

Oh, Jeff Tweedy. How do we love thee? Let us count the, well, decades. And the multiple lineup changes Wilco has seen over the years. But we’re still with you, JT! And we’re stoked to see the Chicago-based band live this month, along with indie singer-songwriter Margaret Glaspy.

Tue, October 3

Trees in Dallas

If you haven’t already fallen in love with the 27-year-old New Orleans-based singer Benjamin Booker, allow us to make an introduction. Described by Chicago Tribune as “a raw brand of blues/boogie/soul,” this powerful, force of a voice cites The Gun Club, Blind Willie Johnson and T. Rex as his influences. Head to Deep Ellum early this month to witness his raw power and charm for yourself.

Sun, October 8

Trees in Dallas

Our love of Joseph is no joke, and no secret. The three Oregon sisters have been on a whirlwind international tour, but recently we had the chance to hook up with the musicians for a different kind of a gig. The band gave bedside performances at Children’s Medical Center in Dallas for a day, as part of Musicians on Call. Watch the video above, and see them live yourself October 8 in Deep Ellum.

Tue, Oct. 10

House of Blues in Dallas

On our list of family-dinners-we’d-like-to-be-invited-to, The Nelson table may just very well be at the top. We can’t imagine it’s an easy feat to follow in the footsteps of The Redheaded Stranger, but Lukas Nelson has made his way and then some. Don’t miss the country/soul singer-songwriter perform with his bandmates this month at The Cambridge Room at House of Blues.

Tue, Oct. 10

House of Blues in Dallas

And while you’re at House of Blues, pop on over to the main stage to check out the London-based alt-pop duo Oh Wonder, aka Josephine Vander Gucht and Anthony West. Since releasing their debut album, the pair has seen international success with their alt-pop singles, including “All We Do,” “Lose It” and more.

Wed, Oct. 11

The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving

Ryan Adams’ new album, Prisoner, has received rave reviews with some of the highest accolades of the singer-songwriter’s career. The former Whiskeytown member, now breakout solo artist, is making a welcome stop in North Texas at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, joined by Middle Kids.

Thu, Oct. 12

House of Blues in Dallas

OK, we know the city of Austin can’t play favorites when it comes to the talent it produces. But if it could, what are the odds it would choose Spoon, eh? We’re beside ourselves that the indie stalwarts added a Dallas stop to their tour for their latest record, Hot Thoughts, on October 12 at House of Blues. Till then, that show will be all that dominates our thoughts.

Thu, Oct. 12

The Rustic in Dallas

The Rustic is celebrating four years of fantastic live shows and good times this October 12! Stop on by and celebrate with good friends, good food and, oh yeah, St. Paul & the Broken Bones. Yes, really! Anyone who’s been to a SP&BB show will tell you this is truly a performance you cannot miss. (NPR employees would have to agree.) Need more incentive? Local bluesman Charley Crockett will kick things off.

Fri, Oct. 13

Independent Bar & Kitchen in Dallas

Free event!

Join us at Independent Bar & Kitchen in Dallas on Friday, October 13 for our first-ever Texas Music Trivia Night as part of Local Music Month! KXT hosts Paul Slavens and Amy Miller will serve as trivia masters, posing questions about the artists, history and albums of our great state. Local jazz-funk fusion band Skinny Cooks will also perform.

Sat, Oct. 14

Granada Theater in Dallas

One of the most distinctive, influential alternative bands of the ’80s, Dinosaur Jr. are the ultimate creators of a loud, sprawling rock & roll. Easy Action joins them for what is sure to be an exceptional evening at Granada Theater on October 14!

Sat, Oct. 21

Shipping & Receiving in Fort Worth

We’re kicking off our month of local music showcases with a stop at Shipping & Receiving in Fort Worth featuring Matt Tedder Trio (Fort Worth), Ashleigh Smith (Carrollton) and Tornup (Fort Worth) — plus, we’ll be celebrating Oil Boom‘s (Fort Worth) newest album, Terribility, which comes out on October 20.

Wed, Oct. 25

Granada Theater in Fort Worth

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: Chicano Batman may very well be one of our favorite band names of all time. In addition to a great name (and great style), this foursome creates some crazy-good music that blends Brazilian tropicalia with neo-psych soul. Get ready to get groovy.

Thu, October 26

Dan’s Silverleaf

Our love for Denton is deep, true and irrevocable. So, we’re pretty stoked to showcase all this small but mighty town has to offer. Join us at Dan’s Silverleaf on Thursday, October 26 to catch Ryan Thomas Becker & Tony Ferraro (Denton), Summer Dean (Fort Worth) with Raised Right Men (Denton), Southpaw Preachers (Denton) and more.

Tuesday, October 31

The Kessler Theater

It’s no secret that we’re a little Halloween obsessed around here. So we can’t imagine a better way to conclude our local tour de force than with a special showcase on October 31. Whiskey Folk Ramblers (Fort Worth), Abraham Alexander (Fort Worth) and Cure For Paranoia (Dallas) will all perform — plus, we’ve got major prizes and bragging rights to give to the best costume(s) in attendance.