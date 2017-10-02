Local Music Month on KXT

KXT is proud to be home to North Texas artists — seven days a week, 365 days a year.

But for the next 31 days, we’re giving those artists an extra special shoutout by introduing Local Music Month. All through October, we’ll be highlighting the musicians that make the North Texas music scene so special by showcasing their work over-the-air and out in the community. Check out when we’ll be in your neck of the woods below, and stay tuned for even more exciting local music news on October 2.

Friday, October 13

Independent Bar & Kitchen

Dallas, Texas

Free event!

Joins us at Independent Bar & Kitchen in Dallas on October 13 for our first-ever Texas Music Trivia Night! Host Paul Slavens will serve as trivia master, posing questions about the artists, history and albums of our great state. Local jazz-funk fusion band Skinny Cooks will also perform.

Saturday, October 21

Shipping & Receiving

Ticket info here.

We kick off our month of local music showcases with a stop at Shipping & Receiving in Fort Worth featuring Matt Tedder Trio (Fort Worth), Ashleigh Smith (Carrollton) and Tornup (Fort Worth)— plus, we’ll be celebrating Oil Boom‘s (Fort Worth) newest album, Terribility, which comes out on October 20. Tickets on sale Friday, Sept. 15 at 10am.

Thursday, October 26

Dan’s Silverleaf

Ticket info here.

Our love for Denton is deep, true and irrevocable. So, we’re pretty stoked to showcase all this small but mighty town has to offer. Join us at Dan’s Silverleaf on Thursday, October 26 to catch Ryan Thomas Becker & Tony Ferraro (Denton), Summer Dean (Fort Worth) with Raised Right Men (Denton), Southpaw Preachers (Denton) and more.

Tuesday, October 31

The Kessler Theater

Ticket info here.

It’s no secret that we’re a little Halloween obsessed around here. So we can’t imagine a better way to conclude our local tour de force than with a special showcase on October 31. Whiskey Folk Ramblers (Fort Worth), Abraham Alexander (Fort Worth) and Cure For Paranoia (Dallas) will all perform — plus, we’ve got major prizes and bragging rights to give to the best costume(s) in attendance. Tickets on sale Friday, Sept. 15 at 10am.