KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Oct. 9, 2017

Monday, October 9, 2017
Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:
6am — KXT Wake-Up Call
“The Changeling” — The Doors
L.A. Woman, 1971
7:30am — This Day In Music History
Happy Birthday, John Lennon! The infamous drummer of The Beatles would have celebrated his 77th birthday today.
“Isolation” — John Lennon
Plastic Ono Band, 1970
8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault
“The Boys Are Back In Town” —NHD
And The Devil Went Up To Portland, 2017
9am — New Music with Gini Mascorro
“Live In The Moment” – Portugal. The Man
Woodstock, 2017
“How It Feels” — Ages and Ages
Full Playlist
Check out this morning’s playlist here.
Learn more about KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer.
Got a question about something you heard on KXT? Send us a message on Facebook or Twitter, or send us a message.