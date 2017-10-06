KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Oct. 6, 2017

Friday, October 6, 2017
Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:
6am — KXT Wake-Up Call
“Friday” — Joe Jackson
I’m The Man, 1979
7:30am — This Day In Music History
Happy birthday to David Hidalgo of Los Lobos! The American singer-songwriter was born on this day in 1954. We hope you have a great 63rd!
“Will The Wolf Survive?” — Los Lobos
How Will The Wolf Survive?, 1984
8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault
“Higher Ground” — Red Hot Chili Peppers
Mother’s Milk, 1989
9am — Art&Seek Calendar Highlights
Looking for weekend plans? Our friends over at Art&Seek have you covered! Check out the weekend events that are worth your time in North Texas.
