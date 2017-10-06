KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Oct. 6, 2017

Friday, October 6, 2017

Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“Friday” — Joe Jackson

I’m The Man, 1979

7:30am — This Day In Music History

Happy birthday to David Hidalgo of Los Lobos! The American singer-songwriter was born on this day in 1954. We hope you have a great 63rd!

“Will The Wolf Survive?” — Los Lobos

How Will The Wolf Survive?, 1984

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“Higher Ground” — Red Hot Chili Peppers

Mother’s Milk, 1989

9am — Art&Seek Calendar Highlights

Looking for weekend plans? Our friends over at Art&Seek have you covered! Check out the weekend events that are worth your time in North Texas.

Full Playlist

You can find the full playlist from this morning here.

Got a question about something you heard on KXT? Send us a message on Facebook or Twitter, or send us a message.