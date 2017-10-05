KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Oct. 5, 2017

Thursday, October 5, 2017

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“Early In The Morning” — Harry Nilsson

Nilsson Schmilsson, 1971

7:30am — This Day In Music History

On October 5, 1970, Led Zeppelin released Led Zeppelin III on Atlantic Records in the United States. (It was released on October 23 in the United Kingdom.) Fans and critics alike note this album as a turning point for the band towards a more folk/acoustic sound.

“Tangerine” — Led Zeppelin

Led Zeppelin III, 1970

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“Mozambique” —Bob Dylan

Desire, 1976

9am — Local Music Feature

“America” — Abraham Alexander

Single, 2017

You can hear Abraham Alexander live at our KXT Local Music Showcase at The Kessler Theater in Dallas on Halloween night! Plus, Whiskey Folk Ramblers and Cure For Paranoia!

