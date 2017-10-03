KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Oct. 3, 2017

Tuesday, October 3, 2017

Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:

We were so saddened to hear of the passing of rock iconoclast Tom Petty on October 2, 2017. Petty was a staple of rock, and a personal favorite of many of our hosts here at the station. In lieu of Brad’s regularly scheduled morning programming, we aired a tribute to the artist with back-to-back tracks of some of our favorite Petty performances and yours. Unfortunately, due to rights reasons, we were unable to stream this tribute online at kxt.org. See below for the full playlist that aired. Thanks for tuning in, and thanks to all who shared their stories and memories of Tom Petty and his music!

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“Restless” — Tom Petty

You’re Gonna Get It, 1978



Full Playlist

“Room At The Top”

Echo, 1999

“Here Comes My Girl”

The Live Anthology, 1980

“The Last DJ”

The Last DJ, 2002

“You And Me”

The Last DJ, 2002

“Free Girl Now”

Echo, 1999

“Mary Jane’s Last Dance”

Greatest Hits, 1993

“All You Can Carry”

Hypnotic Eye, 2014

“Forgotten Man”

Hypnotic Eye, 2014

“My Life/Your World”

Let Me Up I’ve Had Enough, 1987

“Something In The Air”

Greatest Hits, 1993

“Don’t Bring Me Down”

Pack Up The Plantation – Live!, 1985

“Have Love Will Travel”

The Last DJ, 2002

“Even The Losers(LIVE)”

The Live Anthology, 1980

“American Girl”

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, 1976

“Taxman (LIVE)”

The Concert For George, 2003

“Last Night”

Traveling Wilburys Vol. 1, 1988

“So You Wanna Be A Rock & Roll Star”

Pack Up The Plantation – Live!, 1985

“Zombie Zoo”

Full Moon Fever, 1989

“Strangered In The Night”

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, 1976

“Saving Grace”

Highway Companion, 2006

“Angel Dream (No. 2)”

She’s The One, 1996

“Free Fallin’ (LIVE)”

The Live Anthology, 2006

“Runnin’ Down A Dream (LIVE)”

The Live Anthology, 2006

“Learning To Fly (LIVE)”

The Live Anthology, 2006

“Southern Accents (LIVE)”

The Live Anthology, 2006

“Magnolia”

You’re Gonna Get It, 1978

“End Of The Line”

Traveling Wilburys Vol. 1, 1988

“Crawling Back To You”

Wildflowers, 1994

“Cry To Me (LIVE)”

No Nukes Concert, 1979

“Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around”

Bella Donna (Stevie Nicks & Tom), 1981

“U Get Me High”

Hypnotic Eye, 2014

“Yer So Bad”

Full Moon Fever, 1989

“Don’t Come Around Here No More”

Southern Accents, 1985

“You Got Lucky”

Long After Dark, 1982

“Breakdown (LIVE)”

Pack Up The Plantation – Live!, 1985

“I Won’t Back Down”

Full Moon Fever, 1989

“Even The Losers”

Damn The Torpedoes, 1979

“Wildflowers”

Wildflowers, 1994

“The Waiting”

Hard Promises, 1981

“Swingin’”

Echo, 1999

“Restless”

You’re Gonna Get It (Vinyl), 1978

“Here Comes My Girl”

Damn The Torpedoes, 1979

“First Flash Of Freedom”

Mojo, 2010

“Refugee (LIVE)”

The Live Anthology, 1983

“I’ll Feel A Whole Lot Better”

Full Moon Fever, 1989

“You Don’t Know How It Feels”

Wildflowers, 1994

“King’s Highway”

Into The Great Wide Open, 1991

“Nightwatchman”

Hard Promises, 1981

“Into The Great Wide Open”

Into The Great Wide Open, 1991

“Free Fallin’”

Full Moon Fever, 1989

“You Wreck Me”

Wildflowers, 1994

“Woman In Love (It’s Not Me)”

Hard Promises, 1981

“Don’t Do Me Like That”

Damn The Torpedoes, 1979

“Listen To Her Heart”

You’re Gonna Get It, 1978

“Rebels”

Southern Accents, 1985

“I Need To Know”

You’re Gonna Get It, 1978

“Runnin’ Down A Dream”

Full Moon Fever, 1989

“Let Yourself Go”

Mojo, 2010

“I Need You (LIVE)”

Concert For George, 2003

“Rockin’ Around With You”

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, 1976

“Time To Move On”

Wildflowers, 1994

“Luna”

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, 1976

“Jammin’ Me”

Let Me Up I’ve Had Enough, 1987

“Refugee”

Damn The Torpedoes, 1979

“Baby’s A Rock ‘N’ Roller”

You’re Gonna Get It, 1978

“Somewhere Under Heaven”

Wildflowers – All The Rest, 2015

“It’ll All Work Out”

Let Me Up I’ve Had Enough, 1987

“Mystic Eyes (LIVE)”

The Live Anthology, 2006

