KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Oct. 27, 2017

Friday, October 27, 2017

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“Tweedle Dee & Twiddle Dum” — Bob Dylan

Love & Theft, 2001

7:30am — This Day In Music History

Happy birthday to Garry Tallent, bassist in the E. Street Band! Also Simon Le Bon of Duran Duran and Scott Weiland of Stone Temple Pilots. Also this day in music history, Bruce Springsteen appeared on the covers of both Time and Newsweek in 1975.

“Born To Run” — Bruce Springsteen

Born To Run, 1975

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“Mannequin Woman” — Sarah Jaffe

The Body Wins, 2012



9:30am —Art&Seek Calendar Highlights

Looking for plans this weekend? Art&Seek’s Hady Mawajdeh popped by to talk about the arts and culture events you can’t miss this weekend in North Texas. Here are a few picks:

Modern ‘til Midnight: HAUNT

Friday, October 27, 6pm-midnight

The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth

Hellraiser 35 MM 30th Anniversary At Texas Theatre

Saturday October 28, 2017

The Texas Theatre in Dallas

Joseph Veazie at Tommy Bahama

Sunday October 29, 2017, 6:30pm-9:30pm

Tommy Bahama in Plano

