KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Oct. 26, 2017

Thursday, October 26, 2017

Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“Joe’s Blues” — Todd Snider

Songs For The Daily Planet, 1994

7:30am — This Day In Music History

Happy birthday to Natalie Merchant! Also on this day in music history, Black Sabbath and Boston played at the Dallas Convention Center in 1976, Dave Matthews Band played at Starplex Pavilion in 1996, and Michael Franti & Spearhead played at House of Blues Dallas in 2013.

“Everybody Deserves Music” — Michael Franti & Spearhead

Everybody Deserves Music, 2003

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“World In Changes” — Dave Mason

Alone Together, 1970

9:30am — Local Music Highlights

Host Amy Miller popped by for a sneak peek at some of the tracks she’ll be highlight on The Local Show tonight. Tune in at 7pm!

Full Playlist

Check out this morning’s playlist here.

