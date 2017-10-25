KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Oct. 25, 2017

Wednesday, October 25, 2017

Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“Nobody But Me” — The Human Beinz

Nobody But Me, 1967

7:30am — This Day In Music History

On this day in 1964, The Rolling Stones appeared on The Ed Sullivan Show for the first time. Also, Jon Anderson, the lead singer of Yes, was born in 1944. And, Tom Waits played at Texas Hall Auditorium in Arlington, Texas in 1975.

“Step Right Up” — Tom Waits

Small Change, 1976

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

Sailing — Rod Stewart

Atlantic Crossing, 1975

9am -Live Cut with Dave Emmert

This week, KXT host Dave Emmert popped by to feature Cheap Trick’s performance of “I Want You To Want Me” live from Budokan.



Full Playlist

Check out this morning’s playlist here.

Got a question about something you heard on KXT? Send us a message on Facebook or Twitter, or send us a message.